Grissom High School opens to public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - With less than two weeks before the start of the school year, Huntsville city schools opened the doors of the new Grissom High School.

"As beautiful as this building is, it's just brick and mortar, tile and lumber, glass and concrete. What makes it special, what makes it excellent, is you," said Huntsville City School Board President, Elisa Ferrell.

Current and former students toured the halls of the $75 million state of the art facility. The school is 350,000 built on 65 acres of property.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said it's a proud moment. Now, the older school in the system is Columbia High School, which is only 12 years old.

"A community is measured by the quality of it's educational facilities. The next community success depends on the emphasis on education. In Huntsville we emphasis education, it is very important," said Battle.

The new school has a capacity of 1,900 students.

The 2017-2018 school year begins on August 2.