Girl Scouts to hold back-to-school supply drive benefiting Tennessee Valley schools

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Back to school is on the minds of many people this time of year.

Making sure students have supplies needed to start the school year off right is one of the items on many to-do lists.

Some Tennessee Valley Girl Scouts are organizing a back-to-school supply drive with that very goal in mind.

Members of Girl Scout Troop 469 will be holding the drive Saturday, July 22 from 2-4 p.m. at the Dollar General located at the corner of Capshaw and East Limestone Roads in Harvest.

Supplies needed:

Book bags

Pencils

Crayons

Glue

Calculators

Pens

Notebooks

Nap mats

Principals at each school say other items such as Kleenex and hand sanitizer are also needed.

Donated supplies will benefit students at Creekside Elementary School and East Limestone High School.