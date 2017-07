× Fire crews battle overnight fire in Owens Cross Roads

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a late-night mobile home fire in Owens Cross Roads. They were called to the 500 block of Piney Woods Road around 11:30 Wednesday night.

Firefighters arrived to find half of the home engulfed in flames.

It took them an hour to get the fire under control, but crews didn’t leave the area until after 4:00 this morning.

The fire displaced one person.