Emmitt Smith visits Huntsville for Leaders and Legends Dinner

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- As a running back for the University of Florida, Emmitt Smith didn't always have the greatest experience when visiting the Yellowhammer state.

"It's always exciting to come to Alabama period and not get trampled," Emmitt Smith joked.

There was no tackling on Thursday night in Huntsville. Instead, Smith was talking. The Hall of Fame running back was the special guest at this year's Leaders and Legends dinner put on annually by The Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama.

"This is an opportunity for me to try to convey a message to these young people and give them a sense of belief in themselves that they can achieve great things in their lives," said Smith. "I began in humble beginnings, in Pensacola, Florida not too far from here. So at the end of the day, you can begin in humble beginnings but end up in a different place."

After three successful seasons in the Swamp, Smith was drafted No. 17 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 1990. During his 15 year NFL career, he rushed for 18,355 yards and is still, to this day, the league's all-time leading rusher. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.