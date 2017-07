× TODAY: Madison Police, Fire to conduct active shooter drill

MADISON, Ala. – Members of the Madison Police and Madison Fire Departments plan to conduct an active shooter drill today, July 19. The drill will begin at 8:00 a.m. at Liberty Middle School.

Authorities warn there will be a police and fire presence on the school’s campus, and they ask you to not be alarmed.

The area will be restricted to authorized individuals only during this time.