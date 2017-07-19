The city of Rainsville received $80,000 from Gov. Kay Ivey for a new road repaving project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAINSVILLE, Ala. - The City of Rainsville is about to do some repaving near a business that's growing. An $80,000 grant will pay for the work.

Ranch Road was a trouble area for the city of Rainsville.

"It dead ends down at Paragon. Paragon is a company that's been in Rainsville for 18 years," says Mayor Roger Lingerfelt. Paragon is expanding, so the city is able to use its expansion to receive fund from ADECA for road repaving.

"You could use it toward road repaving or making it a better road. Or drainage problems. You can use it toward sewage expansion for that industry," says Mayor Lingerfelt.

This not only provides more opportunities for residents, but it gives them a chance to receive even more funding for repaving. "Any time you add jobs to the city, it helps the city. It just shows that we have positive growth. Anytime you have positive growth like that its really important for your city or town."

Fixing roads is a costly expense. "I'm really proud of our city council getting out and working hard in trying to figure out which direction we want to go," says Mayor Lingerfelt. "What roads we want to apply and where we want to fix these roads at."

They're hoping to have Ranch Road completely repaved by the end of October.