PHOTOS: Man kills 820 lb wild hog in front yard

SAMSON, Ala. – Wild hogs are common rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he’d never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard last week.

Seago tells our news partners at AL.com that he and his daughter spotted the massive hog in their yard in Samson after the family’s pet Schnauzer started barking.

“I jumped up to see what was going on,” Wade explained. “I looked out the back window and saw nothing, so I ran to the front of the house where my daughter was looking out the window. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

The dog had a huge wild hog bayed in his front yard, near the front porch. “Cruiser had this huge hog confused with all of the barking and movement. It was not a good situation.”

Seago knew it could seriously harm the dog, so he got his .38-caliber handgun and took aim. He said it took three shots to drop the hog, which he weighed on the drive-through scales at a peanut company. The massive porker weighed in at 820 lbs and had 6 inch tushes

Seago shot the hog last week, with no regrets. Hunters on private land can kill all the feral hogs they want under Alabama law.

According to the Alabama Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources, feral hogs in Alabama pose a serious threat to native wildlife. Across the nation, feral hogs cause an estimated $800 million property and agricultural damage annually.

The animals have high reproductive rates, a lack of natural predators in the area, voracious omnivorous feeding habits, and display destructive rooting behavior and habitat destruction.

Alabama sportsmen and land managers are encouraged by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help control this non-native species.

Feral hogs are considered a game animal in Alabama and have no closed season and no bag limits. This means that on private land, hunters can legally hunt hogs every day of the year with no harvest restrictions.

“I didn’t think twice about taking down this hog,” Wade concluded. “I’d do it again tomorrow.”