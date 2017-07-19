× Organizers changed the venue for 2018’s Guntersville Lake Hydrofest to a different part of the lake

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Organizers changed the venue for 2018’s Guntersville Lake Hydrofest to a different area of the city. Organizers say the move has benefits for the race itself and for spectators.

Initially, Guntersville Lake Hydrofest was going to be run at the Spring Creek area of Lake Guntersville, which is behind Guntersville Fire and Rescue. Viewing was set to be from the levee. Organizers decided to move the event to a location off of Sunset Drive, across town. “It’s a much wider space so we can race five boats wide, and we can extend the course from two miles to two and a half which allows them to get some faster speeds. So I really think this venue is going to be just perfect for racing,” explained Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau President Katy Norton.

Norton says the levee posed some limitations for viewers that the new location doesn’t restrict.

There’s more space at the new location that will easily accommodate what is planned . “Not only are we racing on the water and having an event on the water, but we’re creating a two-day event that’s going to have things like food, kids’ activities, static displays, just a lot of stuff on land as well,” Norton said, “Here we’re in the city park, it’s beautiful, it’s shaded. There are going to be opportunities for people to bring in their tents.”

The entire venue is lakefront, and it’s a popular location for other large events. It boasts open spaces and spectators will be able to see the entire course just as with the prior location. There will be transportation to and from the event.

The new area will also allow for an extended course. “Not only are we bringing H1 Unlimited, we are also bringing the Grand Prix World and some stock outboard,” Norton explained.

“We really wanted to make sure that this first year we set up an event that has a lifespan of multi years, and is a lot of fun for the spectators, and the people who buy tickets to come. We owe them that. So, we felt like this is the best place to do that.”

Guntersville Lake Hydrofest is set for June 22 – 24, 2018.