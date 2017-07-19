× Meet the Mobile BayBears: The baseball team that could migrate to Madison

MADISON, Ala. – The head of BallCorps, the investment company that WHNT News 19 discovered has solicited investors to help bring a minor league baseball team to a new stadium at the Town Madison development, says it’s too early to reveal which team they’re targeting to buy. However, the confidential investment document that WHNT reviewed shows the team is the Mobile Baybears, and moving the team to Madison is the company’s preferred option.

Longtime Huntsville baseball fans might recognize the BayBears form their appearances in the visiting dugout playing against the city’s old Double-A team, the Stars. Now the BayBears could be the home team, if a plan to bring them to Town Madison comes to fruition.

The BayBears are the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. They’re a middle of the pack team in the 2017 season, currently in third out of five teams in their division of the Southern League.

The idea of the team leaving Mobile isn’t exactly new. Our affiliate station in Mobile talked to fans about the possibility of losing the team back in June 2016. They overwhelmingly told the station it was disappointing to hear the rumors the team could move and they’d hate to see them go.

All the same, the BayBears currently play the least-attended games in the Southern League.

They have an average of 1,744 fans-per-game so far this year, and even less in 2016 with 1,527 fans-per-game.

The city of Mobile has approved hundreds of thousands of dollars of renovations for Hank Aaron stadium where the BayBears play.

The head of BallCorps says if they successfully purchase a team, they might not move it.

But in their confidential investment document, BallCorps describes the BayBears as quote “the only Double-A team that league officials will agree to move.”

The head of the company told us they have not started the relocation process.