Madison police and fire departments use active shooter drill as a learning opportunity

MADISON, Ala. -- You pray it never happens, but emergency responders need to be prepared. That's why the Madison Police and Fire departments conducted an active shooter drill at Liberty Middle School Wednesday.

It's easy to think emergency situations can't or won't happen here, in a relatively safe city. But Madison Police Capt. John Stringer said you can never say never.

"Whether it's an active shooter, or a very bad collision on the interstate. I would much rather have those officers train for our citizens and never have to use them for that, than need them and not have them trained for it," he explained.

Capt. Stringer said that's why they do these drills. But, it's also an opportunity to try new things, like a rescue task force with the fire department.

"Once we've got the threat contained or eliminated all together, we start bringing them into the building and addressing the wounds before it's completely cleared. So that's a new concept and that worked really well today," he said.

Capt. Stringer said they are very proud of how the drill went today, but you can never be too prepared.

"We look at it with a very critical eye. We want to find those gaps in training. We want to find those areas we can improve on, and make it better and better every time," he said.

Stringer said the police and fire departments work well together, which contributes to their success.

"We've got the personnel in both Madison Police and fire to do just that. They're motivated. They care about what they do. They care about each other. They care about the agency and they care about our citizens, genuinely," he explained.

Capt. Stringer said they try to do these types of drills at least once a year and they hope to do one on a larger scale in the future.