Huntsville Police respond to convenience store robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say they are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store this morning. The robbery happened at the MiniMart 2 at the intersection of University Drive and Boxwood Drive.

Investigators say the clerk suffered minor injuries from the altercation. The robber got away with an undetermined amount of cast.

Officers say the robber left the scene driving a blue Ford pickup truck.

If you have any information on the robbery, please contact Huntsville Police.