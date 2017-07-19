× Heavy police presence on Mastin Lake Road, one arrested

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are at a house on Mastin Lake Road this morning for a drug raid. They say they arrived at the home around 4:00 Wednesday morning.

Investigators say they found drugs inside the home. They have arrested one person on the scene. Ronnie Stevens faces drug charges.

We also understand three adults and three children were in the home when the raid began.

Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force along with a team from the ATF were on scene for this morning’s search.