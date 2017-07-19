Gus Malzahn plays in Barbasol Championship Pro-Am

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OPELIKA, Ala. (AL.com) - SEC Media Days may be the unofficial kickoff of the college football season but Wednesday was essentially the end of Gus Malzahn's offseason.

The fifth-year Auburn coach was among the local celebrities to take part in the Pro-Am of the Barbasol Championship at aGrand National along the Robert Trent Jones golf trail in Opelika on Wednesday.

"This is kind of my last hurrah with golf," Malzahn said after his round. "So it's fun to come out and support the Barbasol, a great event. It means a lot to our community, it means a lot to Auburn, Auburn athletics. For me just to be a part, it's a real fun deal, but this is putting the golf clubs up now and now it's time to focus on the season."

