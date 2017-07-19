Gotta crack open a hard-boiled egg? Try The Negg!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lucy Rowens is a WHNT News 19 viewer. She loves egg salad, but cracking all those hard-boiled eggs can be messy. She saw a TV commercial that boasted about a solution.

Can peeling a hard-boiled egg be hassle-free? According to makers of The Negg, it's possible!

The Negg is a plastic cylinder that's advertised to get the egg-shell to slide off like butter. And the claim to making it work is simple-- cold water and some shaking.

This is how it works: Pop the egg in The Negg, and get to shakin'. Simple as that. Our first test egg came out smooth and perfect. But we had eight eggs...so we kept shaking!

Our first test egg came out smooth and perfect. But we had eight eggs...so we kept shaking!

Some continued to come out perfectly de-shelled, but others not necessarily perfect. Some came out with the egg-shell cracked up, but still attached to the egg. "Still a whole lot easier than doing it manually, and a whole lot quicker!" Lucy said of even the eggs she had to work a little harder on to get the shell off.

However... "It's not consistent, but for somebody else it may work just fine," Lucy said. "It's debatable, something I would have to work on."

A few eggs came out as deals and a few as duds, so that levels out the Negg to be debatable!