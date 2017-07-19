× Community invited to town forum addressing drug use and addiction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is hosting a free, community wide forum on Friday, July 21st. It will be held at the Redstone Federal Credit Union Atrium, located at 220 Wynn Dr., Huntsville AL. The general public, including teens and parents, are invited to attend the meeting from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

At the forum, a panel of individuals will offer their insight about these topics:

The dramatic rise of deaths due to opiate abuse

Prescription pill abuse, synthetic drugs, heroin and fentanyl

How Today’s Youth, Tomorrow’s Leaders (TYTL) advocates are making a difference for a drug-free lifestyle

Since 2013, more than 100 students from the Huntsville, Madison and Madison County school systems have participated in TYTL. The program trains 10th through college-age students to effectively address the dangers of prescription pill abuse at local assemblies, churches and civic groups.

The panel consists of the following members:

Tyler Berryhill, Madison County Coroner

Karren Crowson, Pharmacist

Telly Lanier, Wellstone Behavioral Health

Teresa Taylor-Duncan, Madison Police Department

Don Webster, HEMSI COO

TYTL Members

WHNT NEWS 19 is Taking Action to help inform the public about the latest drug trends and will be streaming the event live on whnt.com and from the WHNT NEWS 19 Facebook page. WHNT NEWS 19 Anchor/Reporter Clarissa McClain will be at the event and will present your questions to the panel.