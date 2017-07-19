Community invited to town forum addressing drug use and addiction
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is hosting a free, community wide forum on Friday, July 21st. It will be held at the Redstone Federal Credit Union Atrium, located at 220 Wynn Dr., Huntsville AL. The general public, including teens and parents, are invited to attend the meeting from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.
At the forum, a panel of individuals will offer their insight about these topics:
- The dramatic rise of deaths due to opiate abuse
- Prescription pill abuse, synthetic drugs, heroin and fentanyl
- How Today’s Youth, Tomorrow’s Leaders (TYTL) advocates are making a difference for a drug-free lifestyle
Since 2013, more than 100 students from the Huntsville, Madison and Madison County school systems have participated in TYTL. The program trains 10th through college-age students to effectively address the dangers of prescription pill abuse at local assemblies, churches and civic groups.
The panel consists of the following members:
- Tyler Berryhill, Madison County Coroner
- Karren Crowson, Pharmacist
- Telly Lanier, Wellstone Behavioral Health
- Teresa Taylor-Duncan, Madison Police Department
- Don Webster, HEMSI COO
- TYTL Members
WHNT NEWS 19 is Taking Action to help inform the public about the latest drug trends and will be streaming the event live on whnt.com and from the WHNT NEWS 19 Facebook page. WHNT NEWS 19 Anchor/Reporter Clarissa McClain will be at the event and will present your questions to the panel.