Curious about the United Way? Take a Caring Cruise to visit their programs

The United Way of Madison County is offering "Caring Cruises" July 18th, 19th and 20th. The cruises are about an hour long and offer busy individuals the opportunity to visit one, two or more of the 13 agencies that the United Way serves.

Community-minded individuals, United Way volunteers, United Way donors, or those interested in learning more about the work of United Way and its partner agencies, this tour is for you!

Attend as many as you like - a morning, an afternoon, a full day, over several days at the same time, the same time/day for two weeks in a row, every day if you like -- whatever works for your busy schedule!

For more information contact (256) 518-8203. Register online here: