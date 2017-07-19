Bank Street Players present Fiddler on the Roof this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - The Bank Street Players will present a musical favorite this weekend at the Princess Theatre.

Fiddler on the Roof is a musical set in the Pale Settlement of Imperial Russia in 1905. Follow the story of a Jewish father and his five strong-will daughters as they search for husbands that don't meet his standards.

Dates and Showtimes

July 20 - 7 p.m.

July 21 - 7 p.m.

July 22 - 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Adult tickets are $18, student and senior tickets are just $15. Seats are selling fast, order your tickets online here: