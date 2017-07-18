WATCH LIVE: Cullman County Sheriff’s Office to hold news conference on double shooting

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick has released the identity of the two killed Monday night during a home invasion. Stephen K. Griffith, 71, and Patrick O. Walker, 45, died in the incident.

Investigators say Walker shot and killed Griffith, the homeowner, when he entered a home on County Road 1301 around 5:00. They say another person inside the home then shot and killed Walker.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office plans to hold a news conference at 3:00 Tuesday afternoon.