Tuscumbia to borrow funds to make up for revenue deficit

Tuscumbia, Ala. – The City of Tuscumbia is tightening their belt right now. With a little over two months left in the fiscal year funds are getting short. The city council has decided to go to the bank to make sure bills get paid.

“We don’t have the mindset of let’s continue and get by,” Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood explained. “Our mindset is let’s make it better and this is just a stop-gap.”

Mayor Underwood is in his ninth month of leading the city. As part of running the day-to-day operations, he’s kept a close eye on the coffers.

A major part of his agenda, building the city’s underdeveloped tax base.

“Our sales tax revenue, in my hope and opinion, it’s the lowest its going to be for a long time because of the things we are doing, actions we are taking, to make this place a little bit better in the way of revenue.”

A little more than $2-million a year is generated in sales tax revenue in Tuscumbia. So far this fiscal year tax revenues are down by 3%.

Monday night the city council approved going to the bank to borrow $400,000. Underwood said he hopes to not have to touch the money, but it’s there if they need it.

“We’re going to work on being more cost efficient on our expenditure sides going out,” stated Underwood. “But I also wanted to have the liquidity, the cash in the bank, to handle the bills so we pay everything when its due and we don’t hold or wait for anything.”

Mayor Underwood hopes the year will even out by the end of September, so they can finish in the black.

City leaders in Tuscumbia said their biggest expenses for the city are personnel and healthcare. Two things they don’t want effected by a revenue deficit.