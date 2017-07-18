× TN Valley real estate group named to top 1,000 teams in nation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Amanda Howard Real Estate has been ranked in the top 1,000 real estate teams in the nation. The ranking is sponsored annually by REAL Trends.

The honor is bestowed upon the top 1,000 residential agents and teams in four categories. The list says Amanda Howard Real Estate served 710 families in 2016, ranking it #30 in the nation.

“The real estate professionals ranked in The Thousand have proven that they have the skills to grow their businesses year after year,” said Steve Murray, founder of Denver-based publishing and communications company REAL Trends, which compiled the list. “These kind of results show that those who commit to being full-time professionals can build meaningful businesses and success beyond expectations. Achieving this level of results is simply incredible.”

“As I reflect on this announcement, I cannot help but to feel humbled by the numerous people and their hours of effort who made this achievement possible,” said Amanda Howard, Founder/CEO of Amanda Howard Real Estate. “While I want to take a small pause to enjoy this recognition, I am also so excited about our plans for further improvement. I am thrilled to see our goals come to fruition as a team and company, and am so thankful to everyone who has worked with us. Without our clients, we would not be where we are today, doing what we love– Serving them.”