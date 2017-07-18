The Arab Chamber of Commerce is planning a trip to China, open to the public

ARAB, Ala. — The Arab Chamber of Commerce is planning a trip to China with a goal to create business contacts and bring those back to Alabama.

“This is a trip that we’re offering to the general public. It’s for anyone who is interested in the culture of China or for people who have business with China, companies that are here in the area that already have business, or companies that are looking to expand into the market,” said Arab Chamber of Commerce President Wes Kitchens.

Kitchens says in regard to business and local leaders, the idea behind the trip is to create contacts to open an avenue for local growth. “We can set up business meetings while we’re there. If you’re interested in trade with a certain company or certain sector, we’ll set those business meetings up,” Kitchens explained.

The trip is set for April 11 – 19, 2018, and will take visitors to different locations around China. “Of course we get to climb the Great Wall and we’ll get to see a lot of things while we’re there, but also have the business aspect as well,” Kitchens said.

The trip is a first for the Chamber. “It’s to bring those jobs back to Alabama,” Kitchens explained, “That’s something we work on every day, bringing the jobs and expanding the jobs here in Marshall County and all around Alabama. So, it’s to bring those contacts back and help our industries, help our businesses, and also have a little fun while we’re at it.”

There will be a meeting August 22 from 5:30 – 7:00 about the trip. The trip is all-inclusive and costs $2,199. You can call the Chamber at 256-586-3138 for more information.