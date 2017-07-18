Summer Storms Drop Serious Rainfall

Most of us spent Tuesday afternoon totally dry, but those of us that saw rain saw a lot of it! With the amount of moisture in the air summertime showers can often bring hefty downpours.

For instance, a shower over DeKalb County sat over an area just west of Isbell Field for about an hour. Over that area, which is about 4 square miles, that shower managed to drop .3 inches of rain. That might not sound like a lot, but if you think about it more literally in terms of how much water fell it is a lot. That comes out to about 20 million gallons of water!

We did a few quick calculations to figure out the actual volume of water over the area circled above. It’s mostly just conversions, like this:

First we have to turn inches of water from a measured length (inches) to a volume (cubic inches) We know that there are about 4,000,000,000 cubic inches of water for every 1 inch of rain per square mile. We use that conversion to turn our measurement of .3 inches over 4 square miles into 4,800,000,000 cubic inches of rain.

Now that we’re working in terms of volume all we have to do is convert units (from cubic inches to gallons) We know that there are 231 cubic inches in every gallon. We use that conversion to turn 4,800,000,000 cubic inches of rain into 20,779,220 gallons of rain.



That means over 20 million gallons of water fell over that 4 square mile area today.

We do want to point out during that first conversion we said there are about 4,000,000,000 cubic inches of rain per square mile. We rounded so that we would be working with clear numbers, so our 20,779,220 gallons of rain is still just an estimate.

We used the USGS rainfall calculator to get a more exact conversion:

That comes out to about 23 million gallons vs the estimate of 20 million gallons we got from our own hand calculations. Not bad for a summertime shower!