Scottsboro downtown renovations project is 8 weeks ahead of schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - The City of Scottsboro is continuing its work improving the downtown square. The planning took two years, so seeing the progress has everyone excited. "We're here and it's getting done and with the product we're seeing so far, I'm really proud of it," says Commissioner Matthew Hodges.

With the city spearheading the project and the county on board with help, they were able to achieve a grant for the renovations. "Of course the finished product, once it's all said and done, I think it's worth something we can all be proud of," says Commissioner Hodges.

The race to the finish line is coming along nicely. "Right now they are about eight weeks ahead of schedule. Their substantial completion should be done by September 1st."

It'll give the downtown area a more attractive and enjoyable appearance for both residents and visitors. Once the sidewalks are complete, landscaping will be next on the list.

"We hope that with this along with some other stuff that the city's doing through ordinances and things like that, along with what these groups are doing that we can see more businesses pop up downtown," says Hodges.