Missing Tuscumbia woman has been found, being treated for dehydration

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A missing woman from Tuscumbia has been found, according to Police Chief Tony Logan.

Sachiko Basden was reported missing on July 13. Her husband Ray Basden said he last saw her right as he was going to bed. She was listening to music in the garage.

Basden said he checked with the couple’s four kids Friday morning and no one had seen her. She left behind her ID, purse, and medications.

Chief Logan confirmed that Sachiko was found in a nearby neighborhood. She was taken to ECM for medical evaluation. Authorities say she is alert, but suffering from dehydration.