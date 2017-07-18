× LIVE BLOG: Terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed has preliminary court hearing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – We are following the developments out of the preliminary hearing for Aziz Sayyed, who is accused of planning a terrorist attack in Madison County.

Authorities arrested Sayyed on June 15, and he’s been in jail since then.

He is charged with providing or soliciting support for terrorism in the 2nd degree. Prosecutors say Sayyed watched ISIS videos and planned to build a bomb, like the one used in a recent terror attack in Manchester, England that killed 22 people.

They want a $100,000 cash bond, but Sayyed’s lawyer says since the charge is a Class C Felony, the bond schedule for the state is in the range of $2,500 to $30,000.

We have a team inside a courtroom at the Madison County Courthouse bringing you the very latest in real time.