Lightning strikes, damages house in Jackson County

Summer storms dumped heavy rain and produced damaging wind gusts last Saturday, but one family experienced a harrowing lightning strike that damaged a house in the Carns community in Jackson County.

"The lightning became rough here [Saturday]. My in-laws live about 1/2 of a mile from us and it hit their porch and an outside electric outlet," Jill Bell Shiflett told WHNT News 19 chief meteorologist Jason Simpson via Facebook.

"[A] picture fell off their walls and it has messed up their lights inside."

Shiflett further detailed the damage sustained from the lightning strike.

"It hit the pool skimmer, went out both ends of it, splintered the deck in one area, hit the pool pump plug, blew all the bulbs in the kitchen and living room, hit the Dish Joey box in their bedroom, hit four breakers and hit the tree pictured."

"If anyone had been standing close by I'm sure they would have been killed. "

Lightning Safety: Remain vigilant indoors as well as outside

When hearing lightning safety tips, the focus is often on what to do when outside. This is rightly so, because the majority of lightning deaths and injuries happen when people are participating in outdoors activities.

But lightning can still be dangerous indoors. When lightning strikes a building or house, the electrical current is often conducted from the roof to the ground via plumbing and/or electrical wiring. If you are in contact with anything metal or electrical during the strike, you may put your self in danger of the electrical current flowing through your body.

Keep the following lightning safety tips in mind if you are indoors when a thunderstorm rumbles through: