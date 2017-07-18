High Heat Across the Midwest

Our friends to the west bake today and it’s our turn later this week! A large upper ridge sits to your west bringing very hot air to place like Kansas City, St. Louis, and Omaha. Kansas City and St. Louis are under an *Excessive Heat Warnings* while Omaha is under an *Excessive Heat Watch* for Wednesday respectively.

It will feel like triple digits this week and the actual air temperatures will likely get above 100° by Thursday and Friday. We get a taste of this by Friday into Saturday as the first heat advisory of the year is likely across the Tennessee Valley.

High Temperatures and Heat Index Values For Today:

St. Louis: 96°/107°

Kansas City: 95°/106°

Omaha: 94°/102°

Here is a look at our forecast in the coming days. Get ready to bake!