Florence Firefighters battle fully-involved house fire

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police have reported a fully-involved house fire that firefighters are battling right now. It’s happening at the intersection of Lee Avenue and Houston Street.

Drivers should do what they can to avoid the area.

As you can see from the picture below, the home is a total loss.

Firefighters tell us the house was vacant and had no utilities going to it.

The fire has been extinguished, but firefighters will remain on the scene to battle hotspots.

An investigator is on the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.