× Computer database issues halt driver license, state ID card issuance

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a software update has caused a problem in the system used to issue driver license and non-driver IDs. This is the same problem that caused a shutdown on Monday.

The agency says a software update over the weekend caused database issues. The vendor is working on the problem and will have the system up and running again as quickly as possible.

The system was down for approximately two hours on Monday.

This problem affects ALEA-run Driver License Examining Offices, probate and license commissioners offices, and online services.