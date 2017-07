Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atari is making a comeback! The gaming pioneer is giving a limited sneak peek at its new console, the "Atari-Box."

Old-school gamers may see a resemblance to the original, with wood paneling, ribbed lines and a raised back.

The console will come with four USB ports and an SD Card Slot and an HDMI port.

That's about it as far as details on the new system, though. A portion of a recent newsletter states "We're not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right..."