× What day do classes start in your school district?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s almost that time of year – school is starting back!!! If you are curious when your school’s classes resume, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of the school districts in North Alabama and their start dates for the 2017-2018 school year.

Colbert County

Colbert County Schools – Thursday, August 3

Muscle Shoals City Schools – Thursday, August 3

Sheffield City Schools – Tuesday, August 8

Tuscumbia City Schools – Thursday, August 10

Dekalb County

DeKalb County Schools – Monday, August 7

Fort Payne City Schools – Wednesday, August 9

Franklin County

Franklin County Schools – Wednesday, August 9

Russellville City Schools – Tuesday, August 8

Jackson County

Jackson County Schools – Friday, August 4

Scottsboro City Schools – Friday, August 4

Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Schools – Monday, August 7

Florence City Schools – Thursday, August 10

Lawrence County

Lawrence County Schools – Wednesday, August 9

Limestone County

Limestone County Schools – Tuesday, August 8

Athens City Schools – Wednesday, August 9

Madison County

Madison County Schools – Wednesday, August 2

Huntsville City Schools – Wednesday, August 2

Madison City Schools – Monday, August 7

Marshall County

Marshall County Schools – Tuesday, August 8

Albertville City Schools – Tuesday, August 8

Arab City Schools – Monday, August 7

Boaz City Schools – Thursday, August 10

Guntersville City Schools – Tuesday, August 8

Morgan County