Two arrests made in Madison apartment shooting

MADISON, Ala. — On May 23, 2017, just before 3 a.m., 20-year-old Dareion Walker was shot and killed at Madison Landing Apartments in Madison.

Eight days later on May 31, Madison Police arrested an 18-year-old woman, Kiaujanee Sanders, for Robbery 2nd degree and Murder. She was booked into Madison County Jail with a $90,000 bond.

On July 7, Madison Police charged 33-year-old Louis Bowden with Robbery 1st degree and Murder. He was booked into Madison County Jail with a $135,000 bond.

Both people charged were arrested based on probable cause and the investigation is still ongoing.