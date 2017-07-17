Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Don has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, about 485 miles east-southeast of Barbados. Don is the fourth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Below is the latest information on Tropical Storm Don from the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Don Advisory Number 1
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052017
500 PM AST Mon Jul 17 2017
…TROPICAL STORM FORMS EAST OF THE WINDWARD ISLAND…
…WATCHES AND WARNINGS ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE WINDWARD
ISLANDS…
SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST…2100 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————-
LOCATION…11.2N 52.6W
ABOUT 485 MI…780 KM ESE OF BARBADOS
ABOUT 595 MI…955 KM E OF TRINIDAD
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 275 DEGREES AT 17 MPH…28 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1009 MB…29.80 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
——————–
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
The government of Trinidad and Tobago has issued a Tropical Storm
Warning for Grenada.
The government of Barbados has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for
Barbados and for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The government of St. Lucia has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for
St. Lucia.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
* Grenada
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…
* Barbados
* St. Vincent and the Grenadines
* St. Lucia
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case in the
next 24 to 36 hours.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, in this case in the next 24 to 36
hours.
Interests in Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao should
monitor the progress of Don.
For storm information specific to your area, please monitor
products issued by your national meteorological service.
DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
——————————
At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Don was
located near latitude 11.2 North, longitude 52.6 West. Don is moving
toward the west near 17 mph (28 km/h) and this motion is expected to
continue through Wednesday, with a gradual increase in forward
speed. On the forecast track the center of Don will move through the
Windward Islands late Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.
Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
———————-
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area
by late Tuesday and Tuesday night. Tropical Storm conditions are
possible in the watch area Tuesday and Tuesday night.
RAINFALL: Don is expected to produce total rain accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches across the Windward Islands through Wednesday
morning.
NEXT ADVISORY
————-
Next intermediate advisory at 800 PM AST.
Next complete advisory at 1100 PM AST.
$$
Forecaster Brown