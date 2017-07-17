Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Don has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, about 485 miles east-southeast of Barbados. Don is the fourth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Below is the latest information on Tropical Storm Don from the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Don Advisory Number 1

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052017

500 PM AST Mon Jul 17 2017

…TROPICAL STORM FORMS EAST OF THE WINDWARD ISLAND…

…WATCHES AND WARNINGS ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE WINDWARD

ISLANDS…

SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST…2100 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…11.2N 52.6W

ABOUT 485 MI…780 KM ESE OF BARBADOS

ABOUT 595 MI…955 KM E OF TRINIDAD

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 275 DEGREES AT 17 MPH…28 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1009 MB…29.80 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of Trinidad and Tobago has issued a Tropical Storm

Warning for Grenada.

The government of Barbados has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for

Barbados and for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The government of St. Lucia has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for

St. Lucia.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Grenada

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

* St. Lucia

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case in the

next 24 to 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, in this case in the next 24 to 36

hours.

Interests in Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao should

monitor the progress of Don.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor

products issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

——————————

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Don was

located near latitude 11.2 North, longitude 52.6 West. Don is moving

toward the west near 17 mph (28 km/h) and this motion is expected to

continue through Wednesday, with a gradual increase in forward

speed. On the forecast track the center of Don will move through the

Windward Islands late Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area

by late Tuesday and Tuesday night. Tropical Storm conditions are

possible in the watch area Tuesday and Tuesday night.

RAINFALL: Don is expected to produce total rain accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches across the Windward Islands through Wednesday

morning.

NEXT ADVISORY

————-

Next intermediate advisory at 800 PM AST.

Next complete advisory at 1100 PM AST.

$$

Forecaster Brown