Strong Weekend Storms – Damage in Madison & Jackson Counties

In case you missed it, it was a wild Saturday evening across the Tennessee Valley. A strong storm moved through Madison County eastward into Jackson County that evening. Most of the damage was in the New Market where several trees were knocked down. Here are some photos from Tama Zmyewski Pearson off of Steakley Road in New Market.

Here is a facebook message from Tammy Patterson Lane:

We have a lot of damage on Steakley Rd from yesterdays (Saturday) storms. Trees still on homes. Huge trees come out of the ground. It looks like a small tornado came through here. Worst straight line wind damage I have seen in a while. Take Winchester Rd, take a right on Bell Factory. Go to the first stop sign and take a left. This is Steakley Rd. You can see all the damage all the way down the road to Maysville Rd.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville had this report Saturday evening:

0734 PM TSTM WND DMG 7 W SKYLINE 34.79N 86.25W

07/14/2017 JACKSON AL TRAINED SPOTTER A COUPLE TREES AND POWER LINES DOWN ALONG

HWY 65 NEAR HOLLYTREE, IN THE ROCKY HOLLER

COMMUNITY. TIME ESTIMATED ON RADAR.