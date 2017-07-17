× No criminal intent in Guntersville Val Monte Marina fire

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — It’s been months now since a fire destroyed more than 20 boats at the Val Monte Marina in Guntersville. Officials with Guntersville Fire and Rescue say their investigation is finished unless new information surfaces.

The scene now at Val Monte Marina looks unchanged from late April when firefighters were busy extinguishing the last of the flames from the smoldering docks and boats. The task of fighting that fire was arduous and long. Fire officials with Guntersville Fire and Rescue started the investigation as soon as possible.

“The department’s determination at this point is just there was no criminal intent,” said Chief Brian Waldrop.

Officials ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined. At this point, the department’s investigation is done unless new information surfaces. “With the insurance investigators doing their investigations, unless they uncover something, we’re pretty much at a standstill on the department’s side of things,” Waldrop explained.

It took several months to get to this point; a normalcy for the scene officials had to work with. “It takes more time. With more property damage there’s more time involved in a lot of cases,” Waldrop said.

Some of the boats were under water and there’s a lot of damage, which made the investigation even more complex. There’s no word yet on when the site will be cleaned up.