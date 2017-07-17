New tourist attraction in Henagar has people solving riddles to escape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENAGAR, Ala - There's a new tourist attraction in the city of Henagar, Escape Room Adventures. These puzzle game rooms are a growing trend and Henager is home to the only one in Northeast Alabama.

"We went with some friends to an escape room and it was just intriguing," says Kim Hackworth of Escape Room Adventures. "Not being able to get out in time. It pulled me in. I wanted to be able to complete it."

With a group of friends the goal is to solve different riddles, and complete tasks to get out of the locked room.

"We have two rooms. One room is six to eight people. The other room can be compiled of two to fourteen players, and the more you go the more you learn the ins and outs of what you're looking for and the ins and outs of the game."

Escape Room Adventures opened in March and since then they've had several local visitors as well as people from out-of-state.

"It's exciting that just someone driving by can stop and say 'I didn't know you were here.' We are in such a rural area. Although, we have an excellent game. It's not a little country game. It's an excellent, excellent game," Hackworth said.

It gives the city another outlet of entertainment but also adds a little additional revenue through tourism.

Groups must schedule in advance to visit Henagar's Escape Room Adventures.