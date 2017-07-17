Mammatus clouds spotted in the Tennessee Valley Monday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Puffy, pouch-like features were spotted throughout the Tennessee Valley Monday evening, mainly on a thunderstorms that lingered over Cullman and Morgan Counties.

These features are called mammatus clouds, and they occur when cold, dense air surges downward within the parent cloud. The cold air "punches" the air around it, producing the pouch-like appearance.

Mammatus are often present during severe thunderstorms, but they can also form during "normal" or "ordinary" thunderstorms. Their presence does not always signify the threat of severe weather.

Did you spot mammatus clouds? Submit your photos with us below!