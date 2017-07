Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- Kerryon Johnson's diverse skill set earned him preseason honors.

The Auburn junior running back and kickoff returner was among 46 players, including eight from the SEC, named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list by the Louisville Sports Commission on Monday.

In its eighth season, the Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. Michigan's Jabrill Peppers won the award last season.

