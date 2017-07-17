× Huntsville Police seek help in locating murder suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for help in locating a murder suspect.

Investigators are looking for Mondrel Ward, 25, of Huntsville in connection to a shooting in the 2400 Block of Old Blue Springs Road shortly before midnight of July 14, Friday.

The victim, Ezekiel Briggs, 25, of Huntsville, was believed to be in an argument with Ward when he was shot and killed.

Ward is a black male, approximately 5’1″, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you have information about Ward’s whereabouts, please contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256.722.7100. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling 256.53CRIME.