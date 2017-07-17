× Family members of teen shot and killed during police chase search for answers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For more than a week, WHNT News 19 has been aggressively working to learn more information about a more than 30 mile car chase that ended with an officer involved shooting and a death of a teenager.

Extended family members say the 15-year-old’s name was Gabriel Sage Barnes, from Madisonville, Tennessee. He would have been 16 in the Fall.

Gabriel’s aunt, Marlene Woodrum says his life took a tragic turn a year ago, when his mother passed away. Other family members refused to take him in and he was placed into state custody. All of these events ultimately lead up to a deadly encounter with police, while he was inside a stolen vehicle.

We know few details about the events surrounding the shooting death of the teen.

Police say the driver put the life of a Priceville Officer in danger during the chase, causing that officer to fatally shoot the teen.

Investigators have provided very little information about the events around the chase, including the name of the officer who opened fire, or which department that officer is associated with.

The name of the teen was never officially released, but his family members reached out to us in an effort to share with the world what kind of young man Gabriel was.

“He had a great personality. He was funny, he liked telling jokes on ya and loved to laugh,” recalled Woodrum.

Hear from family members desperately seeking answers about the circumstances surrounding Gabriel Barnes death tonight at 10 p.m.