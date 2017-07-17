Downtown Rescue Mission welcomes leader of new Owen’s House, a facility for women and children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Downtown Rescue Mission's goal is to change people's lives. And in order to change lives there needs to be a space to make the miracles happen. Owen's House, the new women and children's facility, is taking shape.

You can almost hear the sound of children's voices when you look at Owen's House's progress. It won't open for another six months or so, but it's already spreading hope at the mission.

"Moms with kids and single women who are hurting [and/or] been in abusive relationships and we just can't wait to get them in our doors and be able to take care of them," President & CEO Keith Overholt said of the people who will find a haven at the facility.

Tracy Gibson is the senior director of Owen's House. The inside might look like your average building, however, it's anything but ordinary.

"It's not normal for a homeless shelter to have a medic room, it's not normal for a homeless shelter to have a beauty room where the women can go and feel beautiful, and everything that they need," Gibson said. "It's not normal that women are going to come in and be in a transitional life program where they can bring their children and get back exactly where they want to be in life."

That's right, this facility will set children up for success too.

"There is set curriculum for the children where they're going to get taught the gospel, they're going to get taught life skills, they're going to be poured into and they're going to be loved on," Gibson said. "It's not normal, it's an extraordinary thing."

While crews work on Owen's House, Gibson and other rescue mission leaders are building new programs which will help the women and children transition into lives outside the mission.

"This is for you, Huntsville, this is for the women and children in this area that make up our community," Gibson proclaimed.

Overholt said he is overjoyed with the security that protects this building. The mission anticipates a grand opening in early 2018.