× Back-to-School Tax Holiday runs from July 21 through 23

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Revenue has announced that Alabama’s 12th annual Back-to-School Tax Holiday will begin at 12:01 AM on Friday, July 21, and end at midnight on Sunday, July 23.

The Tax Holiday is aimed at helping students and teachers get school supplies for a lower price.

The tax holiday was previously held in the first half of August, but lawmakers voted to move the holiday so students and teachers could save before school begins.

Local governments can choose to participate in the program, and so far 319 municipalities are participating.

Tax-free purchases during the holiday include clothing priced at $100 or less, school supplies valued at $50 or less, books that cost $30 or less and computers and computer equipment with a selling price of $750 or less.

For more information and a list of tax-exempt items, visit the Department of Revenue’s website.