× ALEA temporarily halted all ID issuance until computer issue was resolved

Alabama Law Enforcement confirmed that driver license offices were experiencing computer problems across the entire state. At this time, the issue has been resolved and the system is back up and running.

This impacted all ALEA offices, probate, and license commissioner offices, as well as online issuances.

*** ALEA'S driver license issuance system is running again. — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) July 17, 2017