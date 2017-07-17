× 6 injured in roof collapse at Atlanta restaurant

ATLANTA — A partial roof collapse at a restaurant in southwest Atlanta injured six people. Four of them were taken to the hospital.

The CBS affiliate in Atlanta reports it happened at Blu Cantina, located at 257 Peters Street, around 8:40 p.m. Eastern time.

Of the six people injured, an Atlanta Fire spokesperson says one was seriously injured with a head injury.

Officials say about 40 percent of the roof collapsed, which forced the evacuation that business, as well as the two businesses next to it.