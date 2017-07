× 2 dead after shooting at home in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two deaths at a home Monday afternoon.

It happened at a home on County Road 1301 around 5 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed an intruder shot and killed the homeowner.

A second person in the home shot and killed the intruder.

The identities of the homeowner and intruder have not been released as of 10:30 p.m. Monday.