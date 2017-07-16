× Woman missing in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A Tuscumbia woman has been reported missing as of Friday, July 14th.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirmed that Sachiko Brasden left her home Thursday night without any of her ID or personal belongings.

Her cellphone is off and she has not tried to make contact with her husband and four children. The Tuscumbia Police Department says the family had concerns about her recent irrational behavior.

Basden is a white female, approximately 5’4″ with hazel eyes, around 115 pounds. She has a large dragon tattoo on her back and a small dragon tattoo on her ankle. She is 39 years old.

If you have any information please contact the Tuscumbia Police Department at 256-383-3121.