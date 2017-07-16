Priceville couple hits jackpot, shares wealth with their family through pregnancy announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRICEVILLE, Ala. - A Priceville couple hit the jackpot and shared the wealth with their family.

"My mom and dad live over seas, and they flew into Atlanta," said Lauren Youngblood.

Despite how her parents raised her, Lauren Youngblood bought scratch off lottery tickets before they crossed back into Alabama.

"I was like well, even though we grew up Southern Baptist and it's like 'no lottery', I still ordered them," she said.

What her parents didn't know is that they'd soon be hitting the jackpot.

"She just recently had her thyroid removed and the doctor had just cleared us in March that we could have kids. You know, we could start trying, and all the sudden here we are," said Shane Youngblood.

When the couple found out they were expecting, they knew they wanted to have a creative pregnancy announcement. That's why they bought 'Triple Your Luck' tickets on Amazon.

"I've never seen anyone do a scratch off pregnancy announcement. It's so random, but it was so awesome," said Lauren.

A priceless moment their family will always cherish.

"It still brings tears to my eyes just kind brings tears to my eyes because their reaction is so perfect," she said.

The couple recently learned they are expecting a baby girl. They are due on December 30.