McDonald’s celebrates National Ice Cream Day with free cone promotion

Want to win FREE SOFT SERVE FOR LIFE? Use our app this Sunday, 7/16, to get a FREE Vanilla Cone and from 2-5 pm at participating McDonald’s you might win the GOLDEN ARCHES CONE! 🍦😮 Because we may have finished our 24 hours of complimenting fans on Twitter, we still want everyone to get #SoftServed!🍦😊 Click the link in our bio for rules.
McDonald’s is offering a special treat at no cost to customers in celebration of National Ice Cream Day.
The fast food giant will be giving away free vanilla cones all day on July 16. To receive a free cone, guests must redeem the offer on the McDonald’s mobile app, which is available on Apple and Android devices.
One lucky customer will also receive a Golden Arches Cone, a limited edition cone that comes with free McDonald’s soft serve for life! Customers have a chance to win between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.