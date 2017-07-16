McDonald’s celebrates National Ice Cream Day with free cone promotion

McDonald’s is offering a special treat at no cost to customers in celebration of National Ice Cream Day.

The fast food giant will be giving away free vanilla cones all day on July 16. To receive a free cone, guests must redeem the offer on the McDonald’s mobile app, which is available on Apple and Android devices.

Get a FREE🍦with our app on 7/16 & from 2-5 you could WIN SOFT SERVE FOR LIFE!😮 Twitter, you got #SoftServed🍦😊 Rules: https://t.co/S92PW8VGhd pic.twitter.com/sBKWGfceYL — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 11, 2017

One lucky customer will also receive a Golden Arches Cone, a limited edition cone that comes with free McDonald’s soft serve for life! Customers have a chance to win between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.