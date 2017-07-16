LIVE: Watch 6:00-8:00am news on WHNT News 19

McDonald’s celebrates National Ice Cream Day with free cone promotion

Posted 6:55 am, July 16, 2017

McDonald’s is offering a special treat at no cost to customers in celebration of National Ice Cream Day.

The fast food giant will be giving away free vanilla cones all day on July 16. To receive a free cone, guests must redeem the offer on the McDonald’s mobile app, which is available on Apple and Android devices.

One lucky customer will also receive a Golden Arches Cone, a limited edition cone that comes with free McDonald’s soft serve for life! Customers have a chance to win between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.