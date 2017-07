HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Luis Cerino Carrizalez, 28, was killed when the 2000 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Carrizalez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was ejected form the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 8:35 PM on Harvest Road, 10 miles east of Athens.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating.