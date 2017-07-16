× Madison Police seeking community’s help to find people responsible for overnight vehicle burglaries

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police are looking for the people they believe are responsible for multiple vehicle break-ins early Sunday morning. Officers said the crimes happened in the Meadow View subdivision near Browns Ferry Road and Sullivan Street.

Police are looking for three people they believe were wearing dark-colored clothing and traveling in a dark-colored Toyota Camry. If you have any tips or information that could help police make an arrest, call (256)722-7190.

Police said the majority of thefts from vehicles are preventable. They remind people to close windows and lock doors, remove all of your valuable items when you leave your car, or at least put them in your locked trunk, and never leave your keys in the vehicle or your car running.